David WOODWARD

  • "To Dave's family, our deepest thoughts and condolences. We..."
  • "Our thoughts and condolences go out to Dave's family at..."
  • "On behalf of the members of the Probus Club of Hamilton..."
    - Ailsa Rasmussen
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Columba's Catholic Church
50 Rifle Range Road
Frankton
WOODWARD, David:
On 22nd October 2020, at home in the presence of his loved ones. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Elsie for 62 years. Much loved Dad of Kerry, Michael, Bernadette, Eileen, Warwick and their partners. Loved Grandad/Great-Grandad (Woody) of all his grandchildren.
Woody will be sadly missed.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Columba's Catholic Church, 50 Rifle Range Road, Frankton, Hamilton, on Thursday 29th October, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Waikato Hospice and may be left at the Church.

Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 26, 2020
