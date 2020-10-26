WOODWARD, David:
On 22nd October 2020, at home in the presence of his loved ones. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Elsie for 62 years. Much loved Dad of Kerry, Michael, Bernadette, Eileen, Warwick and their partners. Loved Grandad/Great-Grandad (Woody) of all his grandchildren.
Woody will be sadly missed.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Columba's Catholic Church, 50 Rifle Range Road, Frankton, Hamilton, on Thursday 29th October, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Waikato Hospice and may be left at the Church.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 26, 2020