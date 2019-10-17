WILLIAMS,
David John (Dave):
L44262 Sgt. Sadly passed away after a battle with MND 2 weeks short of his 68th birthday. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Leonie. Much loved son of the late Des & Shirley Williams. Brother and brother-in-law of Graham & Kaye, Trish & Colin, Steve & Monique. Loved father and father-in-law of Glenn & Di-arne Williams, Debbie & Tim Edhouse. Stepdad of Bronwyn & Nigel Simmons, Chony Murphy. Devoted Granddad of Zach, Blair, Liam, Ava, Dylan, April, Brayden, Holly and Zaylia. Also very proud Great-Grandad of Andi. At Dave's request a private cremation has been held. Communications to 10 Kawautahi Road, RD1 Owhango 3989.
Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 17, 2019