VERMEREN,
David Leonardus:
On 10 December 2019 peacefully at St Joan's Hospital, Hamilton, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Cherished father & father-in-law of Linda & Anand, Rhonda & Buino, Wendy & Doug, Kimberly & Kevin, Jo & Wayne. Adored Granddad to all 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. A service for David will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 14 December 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Dementia Waikato, PO Box 5720, Frankton 3242, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Vermeren family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 11, 2019