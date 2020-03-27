TYE, David:

27.3.2006

My darling son, missing you so much, day and night, you are always on my mind. I miss the fun times we had, especially hunting, fishing, camping and working along side you fencing, most of all I miss the jokes you always text me, even when I was right beside you, I still have the old ones, which I read often and have a bloody good laugh, with a few tears. If it wasn't for those memories and the photos around me of you I would really be lost, you are forever in my heart.

Love xxx Mum.



