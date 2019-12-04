THURLOW, David Harry:
Aged 51, died on 2 December 2019, at Taumarunui Hospital after a short illness. Loved only son of late Harry and Dorothy Thurlow, also lovingly cared for by foster parents Jody and Phil. Now David is free from all his handicaps - safe in the arms of Jesus - reunited with Mum and Dad. Funeral service on Thursday 5 December, at 11.00am, at the Hukanui Gospel Chapel, 52 Hukanui Road, Hamilton, followed by interment at Waerenga Cemetery, at 2.30pm. All communications to Taumarunui Funeral Services, 52 Huia Street, Taumarunui.
Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019