SMITH,
David Maitland (Dave):
On Saturday 20 June 2020, peacefully at Radius Glaisdale with his family by his side, aged 74. Dearly loved husband of Mary, loved father and father-in-law of Christopher & Kath, Michael & Angela. Adored granddad to 5, adopted granddad to 4. A heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Glaisdale who helped care for David.
A runner at rest.
Service for David will be held at Simply Cremations on Wednesday 24th June at 11.30am, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the SPCA. All communications to P.O. Box 10356, Te Rapa, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on June 22, 2020