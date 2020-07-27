SEATON-SNOWDON,
David John
(John) (Snoopy):
Passed peacefully on 24 July 2020, at Waikato Hospital, with family, aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband of Sue. Loved father & father-in-law of Joanne & Jeremy, Matthew, Christopher, Nicole and Hayden. Cherished grandad of Oliver, Louie and Laughlan (dec.) A big thank you to the staff at Waikato Hospital and Louise Spellman (GP) for your love and care of John.
'Gone Too Soon'
A service for John will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 31 July 2020, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Seaton-Snowdon family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 27, 2020