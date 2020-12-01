SAMUEL, David Barry:
12.10.1951 - 29.11.2020
Peacefully at home after a long and brave battle with cancer. Loved husband of Nicky, Dad to Will, Morgan, & Jen. Father-in-law of Hilary, Lee, & Jay. Grandad to Lucy & Harry, Dorian, Eleanor & Alma. Brother to Ira & Susan. A dedicated family man who will forever be proud of those he loved and helped. A service will be held at The Gallagher Building, Gate 2, 125 Mystery Creek Road, Hamilton, on Friday, 4th December, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Samuel family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 1, 2020