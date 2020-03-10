ROBERTS, David John:
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 7th March 2020, aged 69. Dearly loved husband and mate of Glenys for 47 years. Loved and adored Daddy of Shelley, Nicky & Mandy. Loved Bonus Poppy to Natalie, Josh and Emma. Cherished Poppy of Kody, Mya, Neve & Finn. At David's request, a private family service will be held. The family would like to thank the Hospice Waikato team for the wonderful care he received. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 10, 2020