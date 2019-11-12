David RAY

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 p.m.
"The Wool Shed", Te Awa Lifecare
1866 Cambridge Road
Cambridge
Death Notice

RAY, David Erle:
Passed away at Te Awa Lifecare, on 10 November 2019. Aged 59. Loved partner of Philippa Lowe. Much loved Dad of William, Maggie and Freddie; with their mother Liz, and their partners Janella, Mike & Maya. Loved son of the late Colin & Bev. Loved brother of Doug & Christine, and Sue & Christian. A service to celebrate David's life will be held on Friday 15 November, at 2.00pm, at "The Wool Shed", Te Awa Lifecare, 1866 Cambridge Road, Cambridge. All Communications to Ray Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton. 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 12, 2019
