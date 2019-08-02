PAPA te whatitiri, hikohiko te uira i komaru te rangi i te kapua,
Ka papouri ana te whanau whanui o Ngati Haua me Ngati Raukawa,
Na tou wehenga atu e te Koroua.
No reira, Papa Rewi, Haere koe ki te Torona o Ihoa.
RAPANA, David Rewi:
Ngati Haua & Ngati Raukawa Kaumatua David Rewi Rapana (widely known as Rubal) passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving whanau, on Thursday 1st August 2019, one month short of his 86th birthday. Dearly loved husband of the late Taumoana Rapana, and treasured father to Tukau, Mokoro, Piko, Mary, Tira, Kevin and Tausie – loved koro to all his moko and mokomoko. Rewi will be taken to Rawhitiroa Marae, Owairaka, Thursday afternoon, where he will lay overnight. He will return to Te Iti o Haua Marae (Tauwhare Pa) by 7am Friday 2nd August, where he will lay in state until his burial, which will take place 11am, Monday 5th August.
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019