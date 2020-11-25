ODLUM, David Benignius:
21 September 1944 -
24 November 2020
Aged 76 years. Loved partner of Wendy, beloved father of Shane (dec), Barbara, Karen and Maria, and treasured Granddad to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved and sadly missed by all his extended family and friends.
You will be forever in
our hearts.
A farewell for David will be held at Woolertons' Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Hamilton, on Saturday 28 November at 11.00am. Communications to the Odlum family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 25, 2020