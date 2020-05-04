David MCLACHLAN

  • "Our sympathy to all the family, went to the drive past..."
  • "Hillary and family Thinking of you all at this very sad..."
    - Sharyn Stack
  • " Hillary and family Blackie and I are Saddened to hear of..."
    - Yvonne Nikora
  • "So sad to hear of your loss Hilary. From Doug pickerill and..."
  • "Deepest sympathy in your time of sorrow and grief, RIP Dave..."
Service Information
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

McLACHLAN, David Elwin:
On Friday 1st May 2020, suddenly at home, aged 71 years young. Dearest husband of Larry (Hilary), and much loved father and father-in-law of Kerry and Kelly Brown, and Jonita McLachlan. One-of-a-kind Grandad to Charlotte and Lachlan Brown, and treasured G-Dad of Cole, Braedyn and Chase McLachlan.
He touched the lives of many. Too well loved to ever be forgotten.
Privately cremated with a memorial service to be held at a later date when we can all celebrate his life together. All correspondence to the McLachlan Family, C/- PO Box 439, Hamilton 3240.

Published in Waikato Times on May 4, 2020
