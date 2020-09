MACKENZIE,David Francis Charles:Passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, 12th September 2020. Much loved husband of Sheryl for 40 years. Loved step-father of Teresa and the late Karl, and their immediate families. Much loved father of Noni, Bex, Jojo and Andy, and their immediate families. Granddad to 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Much loved brother-in-law of Pam and the late Roy Brown, Erin, Karen and Phil, and Helen and Brian Horne, and all their families. At David's request, a private cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date to be advised.Dave was one of the nicest, sincerest, funniest people you could ever wish to meet. Loved by everybody who knew him.Communications to the MacKenzie family, c/- Sadliers Funeral Services, 358 Thames St, Morrinsville 3300.