MACKENZIE,
David Francis Charles:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, 12th September 2020. Much loved husband of Sheryl for 40 years. Loved step-father of Teresa and the late Karl, and their immediate families. Much loved father of Noni, Bex, Jojo and Andy, and their immediate families. Granddad to 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Much loved brother-in-law of Pam and the late Roy Brown, Erin, Karen and Phil, and Helen and Brian Horne, and all their families. At David's request, a private cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date to be advised.
Dave was one of the nicest, sincerest, funniest people you could ever wish to meet. Loved by everybody who knew him.
Communications to the MacKenzie family, c/- Sadliers Funeral Services, 358 Thames St, Morrinsville 3300.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 17, 2020