David LEE

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Ngahinapouri Community Hall
LEE, David Alan (Dave):
On 14 July 2020, peacefully surrounded by his family. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat. Much loved father of Jane, Darrin (deceased), Kristen, Nick and their families and all the Nasmith family. Loved grandad of his 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Dave's life will be held at the Ngahinapouri Community Hall, on Tuesday 21 July, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Correspondence to the Lee family, C/- PO Box 429, Hamilton 3240.

