JAMIESON, David Ian (Ian):
Passed away peacefully on 12 November 2019. Aged 75 years. Loved husband of Denise for 54 wonderful years. Loved and respected Dad of Paula & Nick, Sheree & Todd, Craig & Michelle. Amazing and generous Grandad to Braden, Anthony & Kate, Jamie & Kayla, Milly, Lucy & Tommy.
'The steps of a good man
are ordered by the Lord'
Psalm 37:23
A celebration of Ian's life will be held on Tuesday 19 November, 10.30am, at the Hamilton Central Baptist Church, 33 Charlemont Street, Hamilton, followed by burial at Taupiri Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Ships would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Ana-Maria Richardson
Funeral Director
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2019