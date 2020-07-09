IRVINE, David John:
Passed away peacefully on 4th July 2020. Treasured husband of Judy for 52 years; beloved father of Vaughan and Katrina, and adored Grandie of Sheridan, Jonathan, and Freeman. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Chris (deceased) and Denise, Bill (deceased) and Denise, and Tony and Dianne, and loved uncle of their children. The family sincerely thanks staff at Waikato Hospital, Thames Hospital and Hospice Waikato for their loving care of David. At David's request, a private family service has been held. All correspondence to the Irvine family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on July 9, 2020