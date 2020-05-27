David HESSELL

Service Information
Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
078957420
Graveside service
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Taumarunui Cemetery
Death Notice

HESSELL, David Cotswold:
26 July 1930 - 24 May 2020Loved husband of the late Marie, father to Joan and Guy. Proud Pop to Ben, Brittany and Ariana. Passed away at Aparangi Village, Te Kauwhata, Waikato. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Aparangi Residential Care Unit.
"Even though our hearts are broken we are bonded by the treasured memories you left behind. You will be fondly remembered"
A graveside service will be held at Taumarunui Cemetery, Friday 29th May, at 1.00pm.
Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on May 27, 2020
