David HERBERT

Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful family member. Urenui wont..."
    - Tania Sarten
  • "To Merilyn and family So sorry to hear of the sudden..."
    - Jan Harold
  • "To Merilyn and family our love and thoughts are with you..."
    - Melva Bint
  • "Merilyn we are so sorry to hear of your loss, thinking of..."
  • "Please except our deepest sympathy our thought are with you..."
    - Jan Lee nee Hinz
Service Information
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato
07-878 6100
Celebration of Life
Private
Death Notice

HERBERT, David Leonard:
On Tuesday 6th May 2020, after doing what he loved, being with his animals. Dearly loved husband of Merilyn for 40 years. Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Heidee, Keith, Glen & Dawn. Adored Pop to Summer, Crystal & Freya. A family celebration and farewell for David will be held on Monday 11th May in accordance to current conditions that prevail. All communications to Herbert family PO Box 37, Piopio 3942.
In the care of
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on May 9, 2020
