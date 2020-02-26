HARRISON, David:
Passed away peacefully on 23 February 2020 at home surrounded by his children Tracey, Kyle, Gillian and Dean, aged 83 years. Much loved husband for 63 years of Mary (passed away 6th January 2020). Cherished Poppy to Casey and Jazalyn. A celebration of Dad's life will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Greenwood Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Friday, 28 February 2020 at 1.00pm, all welcome. The family would like to thank the team at Hillcrest Hospice Waikato for the absolutely wonderful care given to Dad, and us, that enabled Dad to live out his final weeks at home. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice Waikato, either at Dad's service or online, www.hospicewiakato.org.nz/donate.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020