HARRIS, David Ronald:
Peacefully on 13 July 2019, at Waikato Hospital surrounded by family, aged 75 years. Dearly loved partner of Jan Lloyd. Much loved and greatly respected father of Tahnia, Andrea and Rachel. Treasured Grandad Dave of Jessica, Renae, Bradley, Bella, Cory and Candice. A service for David will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Friday, 19 July 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Motor Neurone Disease Association, PO Box 24036, Royal Oak, Auckland 1345, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Harris family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 15, 2019