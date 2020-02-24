HAMMOND, David Murray:
Passed over on 22nd February 2020 with family at his side. Aged 76 years. Loved husband of Prue, adored father of Suzanne Coffey and Murray. Father-in-law to Warren Coffey and Sarah Garland. Cherised Poppa of Thomas and Jeramiah; Max, Leo and Hazel.
'May your soul soar free'
The family wish to acknowledge the Pathologists and Doctors in the Rheumatology and Dermatology departments at Waikato Hospital for their care and attention to David over the past year. A celebration of David's life will be held at Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Road, Gordonton, on Thursday, 27 February, at 2.00pm. Donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated online at www.hospicewaikato.org.nz/donate or may be left at the service. Communications to the Hammond family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
