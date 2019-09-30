GIBSON, David Nelson:
Passed away peacefully under the loving care of Te Puke Country Lodge on
27 September 2019. Loved husband of Bethia (deceased) and Clare. Dearly loved father of Tony and Paula, Bethia and Lester. Loving granddad of Jacob and Brooke, and Brett. A celebration of David's life will be held at Willow Glen Café, 934 Gordonton Road, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 2 October 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Gordonton Cemetery. All communications to the Gibson family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019