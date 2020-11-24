CURRAN,
David John (Diesel):
12.12.1962
Loved husband to Keitha and father to daughter Amanda. Son to Mike and Quin. Brother to Mike and Viv. Uncle to Danielle and Joseph. Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday the 21st of November 2020. Funeral will be held on Friday the 27th of November at 1.00pm at Hamilton Park Cemetery & Crematorium, Morrinsville Road, Newstead. Big thanks and love to the staff at Kingswood Morrinsville and OPR 1 Waikato. Communications to Keitha on 0224146550 or [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 24, 2020