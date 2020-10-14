CROOKSTON,
David Edward (Dave):
Passed away peacefully at home on 11 October 2020. Much loved partner of Karen. Treasured Dad and step-dad to John, Dean, Alan, Tony, Joey, and Michael. Cherished Poppa to all his grand and great-grandchildren.
"Sorely missed by us all"
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Cancer Society with appreciation. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 20 October at 1.00pm at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe. All communications c/- PO Box 582, Drury 2247.
Marshall
Funeral Directors (09) 266 9912
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 14, 2020