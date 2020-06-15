David CLOSE

Death Notice

CLOSE, David Lloyd:
On 12 June 2020, peacefully in his sleep at Waikato Hospital, in his 93rd year. Treasured husband and best friend of June. Cherished father and father-in-law of Mark and Annette (Palmerston North), Grant and Sandra (Christchurch), and Felicity and Dave (Wellington). Much loved Granddad of Jessica, Emily and Edward Close, and Christina Goodwin. Loved great-grandfather of Wilfred, Margaret and Barbara. A service celebrating Dave's life will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Thames Street, Morrinsville, on Thursday, 18 June 2020 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieulof flowers, donations appreciated to the Maungatautari Ecological Island Trust
www.sanctuarymountain.co.nz). All communications to the Close family, PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton.

Published in Waikato Times from June 15 to June 16, 2020
