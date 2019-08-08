CHANT, David John:
Passed away peacefully on 1 August 2019 at Te Awa Lifecare, Cambridge, aged 68. Loved and loving son of Pat and the late John, and partner of Val. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Rochelle and Grant, and Glenn and Jax, Grandad of Sonja and Edyn, and Zane. GranDave of Jade, Fern and Kara, Brie and Kali. Beloved eldest brother of Peter, Bruce, Stephen, Louise, Timothy, Dean and Margaret (Meg), loved brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle to all their families. Dave fought long and hard, and was an inspiration to us all. He has earned his rest, and will be sadly, but lovingly, missed. A service to celebrate Dave's life has been held. All communications to Cambridge Funeral Services, PO Box 844, Cambridge 3450.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 8, 2019