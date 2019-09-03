CALLAGHAN, David John:
Passed away peacefully at Raeburn Lifecare, Leamington, Cambridge, on Sunday, 1st September 2019. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Gretchen for 49 great years. Loved brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. A celebration of David's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Friday, 6th September 2019 at 1.00pm. All communications to The Callaghan Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019