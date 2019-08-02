BURGESS,
David Lawrence (Burgee):
On Wednesday 31st July 2019, passed away suddenly on his beloved farm Waiorongomai Loop Road, Te Aroha. Aged 82 years. Loved husband of Noi. Loved father of Louise, Lindsay, Kevin and Guy. Cherished Grandad of Jacob, Marieka, Luke, Albert, Victoria and Elizabeth.
"Sadly Missed By All".
A service to celebrate the life of David will be held in St Mark's Anglican Church, Kenrick Street, Te Aroha, on Sunday 4th August at 12.30pm, followed by the burial at Te Aroha Cemetery. All communications c/- the Burgess family to 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 2, 2019