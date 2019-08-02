David BURGESS

Guest Book
  • "Dear Burgess Family,My thoughts are with you at this sad..."
    - Tracey Mackay
  • "Rest in peace"
    - John & fay Finnerty
  • "Sad to hear of your passing. Have many happy memories of..."
    - Carla Finnerty
Service Information
Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
078888632
Death Notice

BURGESS,
David Lawrence (Burgee):
On Wednesday 31st July 2019, passed away suddenly on his beloved farm Waiorongomai Loop Road, Te Aroha. Aged 82 years. Loved husband of Noi. Loved father of Louise, Lindsay, Kevin and Guy. Cherished Grandad of Jacob, Marieka, Luke, Albert, Victoria and Elizabeth.
"Sadly Missed By All".
A service to celebrate the life of David will be held in St Mark's Anglican Church, Kenrick Street, Te Aroha, on Sunday 4th August at 12.30pm, followed by the burial at Te Aroha Cemetery. All communications c/- the Burgess family to 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 2, 2019
