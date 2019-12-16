BRYANT,
David Austin (Dave):
Passed away peacefully on 14 December 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved partner of Norma and husband of the late Pat. Much loved father & father-in-law of Les (dec) & Adrienne and Jackee. Special and dearly loved Pa of Wayne & Yvonne, Jason & Shannon, Megan & Jay, and Great-Pa of Dylan, Taylor, Emily, Lexi and Harper.
So many memories to cherish.
Rest in peace.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 18 December 2019, at 10.30am. All communications to the Bryant family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019