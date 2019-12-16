David BRYANT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David BRYANT.
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
View Map
Death Notice

BRYANT,
David Austin (Dave):
Passed away peacefully on 14 December 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved partner of Norma and husband of the late Pat. Much loved father & father-in-law of Les (dec) & Adrienne and Jackee. Special and dearly loved Pa of Wayne & Yvonne, Jason & Shannon, Megan & Jay, and Great-Pa of Dylan, Taylor, Emily, Lexi and Harper.
So many memories to cherish.
Rest in peace.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 18 December 2019, at 10.30am. All communications to the Bryant family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.