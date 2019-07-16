BRIEN, David Robert:
Passed away peacefully on 14th July 2019 at home with family. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Beloved father of Ray, Sue, Mike, and Maree. Much loved Granddad of George, Ellie, Jade, Braiden, Reed, Indie, Liv, and Matt. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gordon and Loweta. A service for David will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, on Friday 19 July 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Please consider donations to Waipuna Hospice, P.O. Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147, or can be left at David's service.
Published in Waikato Times on July 16, 2019