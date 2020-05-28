BAILEY, David Claude:29.7.1945 - 26.05.2020Loved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Claudette and Rochelle. Dedicated Grandad to Emma, David, Hannah (deceased), Hope and Eden. Missed by the super fur babies Omega, Tilly, and Bella. A long time employee of Brian Perry Limited and Brian Perry Civil, Hamilton and Auckland."I think I can teach thoseyoung engineers a thingor two."He loved to share his practical experience. A private service for David will be held, but he will be resting at home for those that would like to visit. All communications to the Bailey family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.