BAILEY, David Claude:
29.7.1945 - 26.05.2020
Loved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Claudette and Rochelle. Dedicated Grandad to Emma, David, Hannah (deceased), Hope and Eden. Missed by the super fur babies Omega, Tilly, and Bella. A long time employee of Brian Perry Limited and Brian Perry Civil, Hamilton and Auckland.
"I think I can teach those
young engineers a thing
or two."
He loved to share his practical experience. A private service for David will be held, but he will be resting at home for those that would like to visit. All communications to the Bailey family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on May 28, 2020.