David BAILEY
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAILEY, David Claude:
29.7.1945 - 26.05.2020
Loved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Claudette and Rochelle. Dedicated Grandad to Emma, David, Hannah (deceased), Hope and Eden. Missed by the super fur babies Omega, Tilly, and Bella. A long time employee of Brian Perry Limited and Brian Perry Civil, Hamilton and Auckland.
"I think I can teach those
young engineers a thing
or two."
He loved to share his practical experience. A private service for David will be held, but he will be resting at home for those that would like to visit. All communications to the Bailey family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waikato Times on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato null
07-846 1561
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Condolences to Margaret and family. Remembering a lovely neighbour when I lived in Hamilton. RIP David. Robyn Mills (Tokoroa)
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved