JOHNSON,
Davey Andrew (Doc):
Sadly passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Highfield Rest Home, Te Awamutu, aged 91. Son of Jack and Marion, brother of Len and Mavis Johnson (dec), Allan and Lurlene Johnson (dec), Hilda and Allan Ellis (dec), Ivan and Ellen Johnson (dec), Francis Johnson (dec 1927), Fred Short and the late Verona Short. Uncle and great-uncle to many nephews and nieces. A private cremation has been held at Doc's request and a Memorial service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Friday, January 31 at 11.00am. All communications to the Johnson family, C/- PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 28, 2020