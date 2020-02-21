JURY, Darcy Rex:
On 16 February 2020 peacefully at Radius Glaisdale Rest Home, Hamilton, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty. Much loved father & father-in-law of Denis & Desna, Alison, Allan & Katrina. Loved Grandad 'J' of Kieran, Aidan, Patrick & Jess, and loved great-grandad to Harlyn. In accordance with family wishes a private family service has been held to celebrate Rex's life. All communications to the Jury family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 21, 2020