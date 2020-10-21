PEPPERELL,
Daphne Lillian (nee Shaw):
On Monday 19 October 2020 at Radius Kensington, Hamilton, with family at her side. Aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Warren. Much loved Mum of Gail and Colin; Gary and Marjorie; Stephen and Paula; Kevin/Harvey and Julie. Cherished Nana to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Sincere thanks to the staff of Radius Kensington for their loving support and care over the last 4.5 years. A farewell and celebration of Daphne's life will be held at Woolertons' Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Hamilton, on Friday 23 October at 1.00pm. Correspondence to the Pepperell family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 21, 2020