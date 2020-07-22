MORRISON,
Daphne Beryl (nee Taylor):
Passed away on Monday, 20th July 2020, at Cambridge Oakdale. Beloved wife of Donald. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne, Bruce, Tony, Paul & Rochelle. Adored grandmother to Lauren, Kaitlyn, Hannah, Cheyanne, Blake, Holly, and Kaylee. Loved sister to Jeff, Bev, Shirley, Lorraine and the late Gordon. A sincere thank you to the wonderful staff of Cambridge Oakdale.
'Finally at Rest'
A celebration of Daphne's life will be held at The Boatshed, 21 Amber Lane, Karapiro, Cambridge, on Tuesday, 28th July 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Morrison Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from July 22 to July 27, 2020