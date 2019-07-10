LAURSEN, Daphne Yvonne:
On 7 July 2019, peacefully at Aparangi Care Centre, Te Kauwhata, aged 80 years. A much loved Mum of Steve and Tracey, Lisa and Mark. Cherished Nana to Alyssia, and Nanny to Jarrod and Zoe. Thank you to June, Hospice and all the support teams for their compassionate care shown to Daphne. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waikato Hospice may be left at the Service or posted to PO Box 325, WMC, Hamilton 3240. All communications to Daphne's Family C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on July 10, 2019