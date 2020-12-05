Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daphne GALLOWAY. View Sign Death Notice



Daphne Jeanett:

On December 4, 2020, peacefully at Yvette Williams Retirement Village, Dunedin; in her 107th year. Loved wife of William (Bill)*, loved mother and mother-in-law of Beverley and Warner Gardiner (Port Chalmers), Barry* and Yvonne (Lower Hutt), Lynette and Brian Izzard (Cambridge), loved Nana of Marie McDonald, Kerry Gardiner, and Cheryl Greenfield; Andrew, Tracey McLeod, and Mark Galloway; Rebecca Clayton, and Nicola Wood, loved Great-Nana of her 9 Great-Grandchildren. Special thanks to Frances Hodgkins Retirement Village for their loving care of Daphne over the last 6 years. Funeral details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Presbyterian Support Services would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 190 Blueskin Road, RD1, Port Chalmers 9081.







