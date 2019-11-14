DELANEY, Daphne Joan:
Peacefully passed away at Waikato Hospital on Tuesday 12th November 2019, aged 84 years. Cherished wife of the late Tom and much loved mother of Bruce & Michelle, Paul & Fiona, Debbie & Ray, and the late Pat and Mandy. Treasured by her 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff of Ward A4 at Waikato Hospital for their compassion and care. All communications to The Delaney Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. A celebration of Daph's life will be held at Newstead Park Cemetery Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Hamilton, on Friday 15th November 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 14, 2019