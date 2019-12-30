TAIPARI,
Danielle Maree (Dani):
Passed away on Thursday, 26 December 2019. Aged 24 years. Cherished mother to Kora and the late Riley. Dearly loved daughter of Craig and Donna, and step-daughter to Darryl. Adored sister of Allie, Kerry, Jack, and David. Loved granddaughter of Marlene & the late Bob, Pop and the late Heather. Much adored niece of Kristen, Annie, and the late Adrienne, and Aunty Dani to Ashton and Freddie. A service to celebrate the life of Dani will be held at The Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Newstead, on Friday, 3 January 2020 at 1.00pm. All communications to the Taipari Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434. As Dani liked bright colours, can everyone please wear some bright coloured clothing.
Published in Waikato Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020