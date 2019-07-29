PAUL, Danielle Aroha:
Loved daughter of James and Miranda, sister of Emile and Stacey. Loved Moko of Anaru and Sue Paul, Robert and Pam Puke and Carol Kohu. Loved cousin, niece and friend to all. Danielle will be lying instate at her home and the service will be held on Tuesday 30 July 2019 at 11am at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead followed by cremation. Hakari to follow back at the house nau mai, haere mai. Kua riro i te kapua pouri, moe mai râ I roto o ngâ ringa atawhai o te atua. He aroha mutunga kore mau e te puhi.
Really going to
miss you bubba xx
All communications to Shay 0278649438
Published in Waikato Times on July 29, 2019