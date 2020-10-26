ROGERS, Damian:
In loving memory of my partner Damian who passed away suddenly at work 11 years ago today (Labour Day 26.10.09).
I think of you in silence,
I often speak your name,
But all I have is a book of memories, it's not up on the shelf, it's kept within my heart, the key I keep myself, and your picture in a frame.
Your resting place I visit and put flowers there with care,
But no one knows the heartache and loneliness
when I turn and leave
you there.
I cry for you often and think of you alot. This is to let you know I have not forgotten what a loving and caring partner you were, you are too well loved to be forgotten. Sadly missed by your family, partner John, and all your friends.
Love Hurts
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 26, 2020