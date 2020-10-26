ROGERS, Damian:

In loving memory of my partner Damian who passed away suddenly at work 11 years ago today (Labour Day 26.10.09).

I think of you in silence,

I often speak your name,

But all I have is a book of memories, it's not up on the shelf, it's kept within my heart, the key I keep myself, and your picture in a frame.

Your resting place I visit and put flowers there with care,

But no one knows the heartache and loneliness

when I turn and leave

you there.

I cry for you often and think of you alot. This is to let you know I have not forgotten what a loving and caring partner you were, you are too well loved to be forgotten. Sadly missed by your family, partner John, and all your friends.

Love Hurts



