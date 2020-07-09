Dahiben PATEL

Death Notice

PATEL, Dahiben:
On 7 July 2020, peacefully at home. Loved wife of Laxmanbhai Patel (dec). Loved mother of Pravinbhai, Kalavatiben, and Urmilaben Pancha. Loved mother-in-law of Manishaben, Maganbhai, and Mohanbhai Pancha. Loved Grandmother of Karishma, Jaymin, Darshana, Kalpisha, Vanisha, Parisha, and Mital. Loved Great-Grandmother of Deeva, Alina and Yana. A service for Dahiben will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Saturday, 11 July 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by cremation. All communications to the Patel family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on July 9, 2020
