STUART, Curtis Owen:

Curtis passed away after his long fight with cancer on the 26th April 2020 at 11.30pm.

Curtis was a family man who loved with his heart on his sleeve, always had an open home and was a second father to many.

He is an adored and loved husband to Taryn, who shared a beautiful 23 years together. Much loved and respected father to Sarah-Jane, Phoenix, Ben and CJ. The loved son of Arlene Mathews and the late Owen Stuart. Cherished koro of Indica, Kauri-Leigh, Lilac, Ivory, Leila and Anaru. Loved brother to Ben and Adam. Loved brother-in-law to Karyn. Due to the current circumstances a private family service has taken place. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Waikato Hospice would be appreciated. All communications to The Stuart Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.





