Craig FRENCH

Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Service
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
Death Notice

FRENCH, Craig Maurice:
On 5 August 2020 peacefully at Auckland Hospital, surrounded by his family, aged 48 years. Loved son of Margaret and the late Maurice. Brother and brother-in-law of Vanessa & Wade. Uncle to Pippa, Quinn and Rose. A service for Craig will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 14 August 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the French family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 8, 2020
