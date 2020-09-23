BERKERS, Craig Scott:
Aged 46, passed away September 16, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Very dearly beloved husband of Natasha, treasured Dad of Jack, Emily and Hunter. Loved son of Barbara and Adrian, beloved brother of Deborah and Rhonda, Uncle to Zoe, Fynley, Benjamin and Samantha. A service for Craig will be held at Newstead on September 26 at 1.00pm, followed by a gathering at The Wayward Pigeon, 2a Gordonton Road. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Waikato would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2020