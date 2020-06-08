LUTE, Cornelia Anna:
13 September 1928. On 6 June 2020, peacefully at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by her family. Loved wife of the late John, and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Johanna, Alida and Doug, Maria and Malcolm, Susan and Jaap, Arie and Pip, Paulus and Wineke, and Genevieve and Scott. Beloved Oma of her 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A private interment is taking place.
Rust in vrede.
All communications to the Lute family, PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on June 8, 2020