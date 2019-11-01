OLDHAM,
Cornalia Maria (Corry):
On 30 October 2019, peacefully at Waikato Hospital, aged 58 years. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Vicky & David, Ramon, Jeffery and Lance. Adored Nanny of Uenuku, Travis, Damo. Sister of Adriaan, Gerry and Francina. A service for Corry will be held at Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Tuesday, 5 November 2019, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville. All communications to the Oldham family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019