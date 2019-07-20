REID, Coralie (nee Mills):
Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at her home in Metlifecare Highlands on
18 July 2019, in her 87th year. Dearly loved mother of Neil and Monique, Glenys and Kevin, and Mark. Cherished nana of Kim, Jessica, James, Joshua, Alex and Michael. Beloved great-grandma of Dalyn, Faith, Julia, PJ, Violet, Summer-Rose, Wolf and Opal.
"We will miss you dearly"
A service for Coralie will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe, on Monday, 22 July at 11.00am.
In the care of:
Resthaven Funerals Howick
FDANZ Ph: 09 533 7493
Published in Waikato Times on July 20, 2019