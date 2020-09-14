MARTIN,
Cora Mavis (nee Jury):
Passed away peacefully on 11th September 2020, aged 93 years. Much loved wife of the late Ken, treasured mother of Laurie and the late Ross, mother-in-law of the late Linda. Cherished Nana of Carla and Greta, loved Great-Nana of 5. A service for Cora will be held at the Seddon Park Chapel, 49 Seddon Road, Hamilton, on Thursday, 17th September at 1.30pm. All communications to the Martin family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 14, 2020